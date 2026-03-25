BOSTON (WHDH) - Dana Farber Cancer Institute celebrated the opening of a new food-pantry with the help of Stop & Shop on Wednesday.

Stop & Shop donated over $1M to kick start the on-site pantry.

“Food insecurity is a major determinent of outcome particularly in pediatric oncology where 30% of our patients can experience food insecurity at some point during their diagnosis and treatment,” a Dana Farber official said.

Stop & Shop has also committed money to help assist the pantry’s future expansion.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)