BOSTON (WHDH) - Dana Farber Cancer Institute celebrated the opening of a new food-pantry with the help of Stop & Shop on Wednesday.

Stop & Shop donated over $1M to kick start the on-site pantry.

“Food insecurity is a major determinent of outcome particularly in pediatric oncology where 30% of our patients can experience food insecurity at some point during their diagnosis and treatment,” a Dana Farber official said.

Stop & Shop has also committed money to help assist the pantry’s future expansion.

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