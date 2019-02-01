BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is showing its support for the New England Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

President Laurie Glimcher agreed to a friendly wager with the CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, betting that quarterback Tom Brady would lead the Patriots to victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“In the highly unlikely possibility that we could possibly lose, I will wear this,” Glimcher said while hoisting up a Rams quarterback Jared Goff jersey.

If the Patriots come out victorious, then the CEO of Cedars-Sinai will have to wear a Brady jersey.

