BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute announced Friday that all workforce members must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 1.

Exceptions may be granted for medical or religious reasons, the institute said.

All new hires must be vaccinated as a condition of employment.

“Keeping our patients safe while they are in our care and ensuring our staff are safe and healthy is our top priority,” Dana-Farber wrote in a statement.

Other health institutes have also mandated vaccines, including Springfield-based Baystate Health.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)