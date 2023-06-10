BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund teamed up for the annual Striking Out Cancer event at Fenway Park on Saturday — and 7’s own Amaka Ubaka was among those taking part.

The event allows area residents the chance to live out their dream of stepping up to the plate at Fenway Park and raises money for cancer research.

The event has raised $8.6 million since 1992,

“Jimmy Fund prides ourselves on grass roots fundraising, so any donation amount from $5 to $2,500, it goes a long way toward making the next advancement for cancer care and research,” said Amber Forrence of the Jimmy Fund.

Organizers say Saturday’s event raised more than $200,000.

For more information visit the Strike Out Cancer website.

