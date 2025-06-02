BOSTON (WHDH) - At Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, nurses are learning life-saving skills in one of the only simulation centers in the nation that’s dedicated to oncology.

The state-of-the-art Ning Zhao and Ge Li Simulation Center opened earlier this month and mirrors real patient rooms.

Nurses can run through different crisis scenarios, which gives staffers confidence to learn, make mistakes, and improve before stepping into real world scenarios.

Jeanine Rundquist, Executive Director, Center for Clinical and Professional Development, said, “We have an opportunity to train in space that looks exactly like the clinical environment in which our staff work, and that’s a benefit to them.”

And for some, the lessons learned are applied almost immediately.

“One of our new graduate nurses participated in a simulation here, and the very next day in clinic, the patient had the same type of reaction to their medication,” Rundquist said.

Learn more: https://www.dana-farber.org/newsroom/news-releases/2025/dana-farber-launches-the-ning-zhao-ge-li-simulation-center-to-develop-and-train-the-next-generation-of-oncology-nurses

