Dancers sue Golden Banana strip club over tip-sharing, pay-to-work policy

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A group of dancers who have worked at a Massachusetts strip club say in a lawsuit the club violated state tip-sharing laws and forced them to pay fees to work.

The suit, filed this week in Salem Superior Court, is the second time that a group of dancers has gone to court against Peabody’s Golden Banana club over those fees.

The Salem News reports a filing in the case indicates the estimated value of the lawsuit at $2 million.

The new suit — brought on behalf of three dancers — alleges that the practice of requiring “house fees,” in violation of state law, continues.

A manager for the club, Robert Depesa, says he had not been served and declined comment.

The previous suit was settled in 2013 under undisclosed terms.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)