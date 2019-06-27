CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chicopee homicide suspect who state police say is also a person of interest in two other murders was recently apprehended in New York City.

State police had placed Kaevon Brimfield, 27, of Springfield, on their most wanted list last Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Charles White on June 9.

He is also considered a person of interest in murders in Springfield and Atlanta, according to state police.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni thanked all the law enforcement members who helped take “this dangerous and violent fugitive” into custody.

“Upon his return to Massachusetts, we will work to ensure that justice is served for the victim and his family and that Kaevon Brimfield is held accountable for the heinous acts he allegedly committed,” Gulluni said.

Three other people were also arrested in connection to the Chicopee homicide.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section arrested 27-year-old Daniel Caldwell, of Agawam, in Agawam on June 12. He appeared in Springfield District Court on a murder charge and was ordered held without bail. Caldwell’s next court date is July 17.

Namel Clark, 26, of Springfield, was taken into custody on June 13 from a home on Standish Street in Springfield. He was arraigned the same day in Springfield District Court on a murder charge and was ordered held without bail. Clark’s next court date is July 10.

New Mexico Highway Patrol took 27-year-old Gilfrey Gregory, of Springfield, into custody on June 13 after investigators learned that he had rented a car and was most likely headed to Arizona, state police said. He is currently going through the process of extradition in order to be returned to Massachusetts.

