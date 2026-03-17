ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - A dangerous device discovered in Essex prompted the evacuation of that town’s public safety building.
Police said a person walked in with what they believed was an unexploded mortar shell.
The building was cleared out as a precaution and the bomb squad was called in.
The bomb squad said the device was not explosive.
Officials said if residents find a suspicious device they should leave it where it is and contact authorities.
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