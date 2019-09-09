Dangerous sex offender released early, accused of exposing himself to 2 more women

BOSTON (WHDH) - In July, a man tried to rape a woman inside a classroom at Northeastern University and minutes later, he is accused of exposing himself to another woman on an Orange Line train.

Police arrested 29-year-old Kennedy Colson, already registered as a level three sex offender, for both crimes earlier this month.

Colson was ordered to register after he attacked a woman in 2017. That woman wished to be identified only by her first name, Nicole, for fear of retribution.

Nicole was on her way to work late one night when she was cornered by Colson in the Davis Square Station women’s restroom.

“I got out of the stall and he was standing outside the stall with his pants down and then he grabbed me and held me against the wall. At that point I just froze because I was so scared,” she said. “Nothing like that happened to me before. I kept like trying to push him off, I kept telling him ‘no,” I didn’t know him.”

She managed to fight him off, ran to get help, and Colson was quickly arrested.

The attack haunted Nicole for months.

“I would get nightmares,” she said. “I would be afraid to go to the train station at night.”

Colson was sentenced to 18 months in jail for attacking Nicole.

7News learned that he did not serve all of that time.

Instead, he was released four months early from the Billerica House of Corrections for good behavior.

Police say that two months later, he victimized two more women.

“He was a danger to the public and he should have been behind bars for a longer sentence,” Nicole said. “I feel bad for that girl because I feel like if they kept him in jail that wouldn’t have happened.”

Colson is now facing charges of assault with intent to rape and kidnapping among others. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

