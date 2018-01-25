Danny Amendola has a framed Eagles jersey in his house

(WHDH) — New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola has a framed Philadelphia Eagles jersey in house, which dates back to his practice squad days. He says it now serves as a reminder of how far he has come in his career.

Amendola was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, then was signed to the Eagles practice squad shortly thereafter, where he battled everyday for nine months to keep his job. He was ultimately let go.

“A friend of mine actually found my original practice jersey I had in Philly,” Amendola told ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. “I only had one, they put your name on the back and everything, and I guess they were selling it for some reason. He bought it, sent it to me framed and said, ‘Hang this on your wall so you’ll never forget the day they cut you.’ I have it hanging. I’ll never forget that. I learned a lot there.”

Ten years later, Amendola has emerged as one of the most clutch players to ever take the field for the Patriots. The undersized receiver out of Texas Tech has had some of the best moments of his career during New England’s past two playoff runs.

It all started last season with his touchdown catch and game-tying 2-point conversion during New England’s 28-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

In New England’s divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans, he caught 11 passes for a playoff career-high 112 yards. He then hauled in two touchdown catches, including the winner, in the Patriots’ AFC championship game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

