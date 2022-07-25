BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is calling it a career.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement on Monday, after playing with five teams across his 13 seasons in the NFL, including five with New England, two of which ended with Super Bowl wins.

While with the Patriots, Amendola logged over 2,300 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown in the 2017 in the AFC Championship match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Known for his post-season performances, he earned nicknames such as “Playoff ‘Dola” and “Danny Playoff” in New England.

Amendola came into the league as a Texas Tech alum who went undrafted in 2008, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys before moving to their practice squad after he was cut. He later joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad before signing with the then-St. Louis Rams.

After his time with the Patriots, Amendola headed to Miami in 2018, before moving to Detroit and then the Texans, where he was placed on their injured reserve list by the end of 2021.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)