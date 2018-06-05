CARLISLE, Pa. (WHDH) — A Pennsylvania high school student who took a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito to the prom inspired him to get his own cutout.

Allison Closs took her two-dimensional date to the Carlisle High School prom last month, which turned out to be a big hit.

Her prom pictures caught the attention of DeVito, who decided to get a cardboard cutout of Closs to pose next to.

One of DeVito’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-stars posted the picture to Instagram Monday.

