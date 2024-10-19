DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of North Shore residents gathered in Danvers on Saturday to show their support for Chris “Ducky” Anderson, a man living with special needs who was the victim of an alleged attack at a local park last week.

“Rock on guys, this is my town and my mom’s town and no one is going to ruin us,” Anderson said, adding he was feeling the love after a 15-year-old was arrested in connection with an unprovoked attack police say occurred at a Danvers park.

The “We Stand With Ducky” rally drew residents from across the region. Among them was neighbor Danielle Burgman, who said, “I just want to show my support. We love him, he’s a great person and I just can’t believe that someone would attack him for no reason, it just doesn’t make sense.”

The attack has sparked a call for change in the town, where residents say out-of-control teens have become a growing issue. The 15-year-old arrested in connection with the incident is now facing assault charges.

Dozens of people lined up at a Select Board meeting on Tuesday to demand the town take action.

Nichole Parsons, who organized the rally, said, “We want to show him show him that he doesn’t have to be scared anymore. He has a lot of friends. A lot of strangers but a lot of friends and no one is going to hurt him ever again,” she said.

