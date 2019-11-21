Danvers culinary arts teacher accused of touching student’s groin released on bail

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old culinary arts teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers has been released on $5,000 bail.

Robert Vandenbulcke, of Salisbury, was arraigned Thursday morning in Salem District Court on charges including two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Authorities launched an investigation into Vandenbulcke on Nov. 12 after a concerned parent notified them of an alleged incident involving a student that had occurred at the high school, police said.

Essex Assistant District Attorney Haleigh Reisman told the court that the Vandenbulcke allegedly pressed the back of his hand to a student’s groin on two separate occasions at the school.

Judge Randy Chapman ordered Vandenbulcke to wear a GPS monitoring device and to stay away from and have no contact with the victim, the witness, and the high school.

In a statement, Superintendent Heidi Riccio said, “The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities. Essex Tech is cooperating fully with the Danvers Police Department and the school has launched its own investigation into the matter.”

Vandenbulcke has since been placed on administrative leave.

Danvers police and state troopers assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

