DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers firefighters rescued a great horned owl that was caught in the middle of a brush fire Wednesday.

Firefighters removed the bird from the woods and gave it water, which they say made it much more active.

Officials say the owl was found lying motionless in the fire-ravaged area.

Danvers wildlife officers say it is likely the bird fell from its nest during the fire.

After treatment, the owl was brought back to the area where it was found to be reunited with its mother.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)