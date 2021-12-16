DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Yet another troubling incident has been reported at Danvers High School.

School officials say a swastika was found spray-painted in a third-floor bathroom on Wednesday.

Superintendent Lisa Dana said the latest incident was reported directly after she presented a “comprehensive action plan” to the School Committee that details what the district will do to improve the culture at school.

This is the latest in a string of hate speech and hazing incidents at the school.

All wrestling team activities were suspended until further notice on Tuesday after a team member’s alleged use of racist language led to a fight with another student.

Earlier this year, the high school’s hockey team was publically accused of participating in racist and homophobic hazing incidents last year.

Since then, some parents have been speaking out at meetings to express their displeasure with how the school has handled those alleged incidents.

“We condemn these hate incidents and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place in the Danvers Public Schools and in our community,” Dana wrote in a letter to parents and students.

School officials will be meeting with students throughout the week to discuss biased and hateful language, the dangers of social media and the importance of reporting concerning information.

