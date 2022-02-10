DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Danvers man is facing criminal charges after police say hundreds of pornographic images of children were discovered hidden behind a wall in his apartment.

The owner of a multi-family home, in which 68-year-old Mark Ternullo has been a tenant for 23 years, contacted police on Wednesday after a contractor she hired found the photos stashed in the wall behind the bathtub.

Ternullo was ordered to be held on $10,000 bail. Should he be released, he must remain under house arrest, have no contact with children under 18 and stay away from the internet.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)