DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Danvers man recently won a $1 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game.

Jordan Lovisek-Renwand chose the cash option for his “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

His winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Lowell Street Peabody.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 State House News Service.