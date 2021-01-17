Danvers mourning police chief who died 1 week after retiring

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers residents and officials are mourning the town’s former police chief, who died just a week after retiring.

Former Chief Patrick Ambrose spent more than 35 years with the department and became chief in 2016. Town Manager Steve Bartha said his death, which was announced Saturday, is still sinking in.

“It’s just a shock, the department is reeling, our hearts are breaking for Wendy and his kids,” Bartha said. “He retired 7 days ago, and it doesn’t feel real.”

Ambrose leaves behind his wife and three children. Bartha said he will be remembered by the town.

“People who knew him knew he cared deeply about the department and the community, and I think that’s how he’ll be remembered, as somebody who always had the community’s best interest at heart,” Bartha said.

