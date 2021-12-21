DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Town and school officials have launched an investigation after homophobic graffiti was found at a softball field in Danvers over the weekend.

A resident discovered the graffiti at a field on Pickering Street on Sunday, Assistant Town Manager Jen Breaker said in a statement.

“This incident is the latest in a string of similar incidents dating back to early November,” Breaker said. “The Town will continue to process these incidents, in partnership with Danvers Public Schools, the District Attorney’s Office, the individuals, and their families.”

Breaker noted that the town will no longer issue statements on future incidents because officials are fearful the “constant attention” will lead to similar behavior.

The Danvers school district also closed an investigation into the high school wrestling team, finding some members violated school conduct for offensive language but not severely enough to qualify it as hazing or bullying.

The team will be allowed to resume their season on Tuesday.

