DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved North Shore Santa isn’t at his usual spot at the mall this year but a local photography studio wasn’t letting him not see the kids who count on him this holiday season.

Santa Bruce, who has been appearing at the North Shore Mall for decades, decided this year he didn’t have the stamina to spend hours sitting in his chair at the mall. So he’s doing some select appearances, like one Sunday at the KC Films and Photo studio.

“I can’t imagine not doing it,” he said. “It’s like a family. Everyone is there every year and we all get together and we get to see all the kids and it’s just a fantastic thing.”

As for what’s on his wish list, Santa Bruce said, “Joy in the world. I wish people would finally all get along again.”

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/KCFilmsandPhoto?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=NHiWeX6qyhdzGvzP&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1QiS9NvoAg%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)