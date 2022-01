DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers police are investigating after a man was found dead inside the former Danvers State Hospital on Monday.

Members f the Northeast Mass. Technical Rescue Team helped the Danvers Fire Department remove the man’s body from the building.

His name has not yet been released.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected at this time.

#pressrelease @DanversPolice @DanversFireDept located deceased male in abandoned building. See full press release attached for further details. pic.twitter.com/3tBEZLrhEb — Danvers Police Dept (@DanversPolice) February 1, 2022

