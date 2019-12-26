Danvers police searching for woman caught on camera stealing expensive winter coats

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers police are turning to the public for help in their search for a woman who was caught on camera stealing two Canada Goose jackets.

Surveillance cameras show the woman trying to run out of the store before she is slowed by the store owner and an employee.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

She allegedly tried to take more than a dozen.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call police.

