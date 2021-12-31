DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Dana has taken a medical leave of absence.

The Danvers School Committee on Thursday appointed two people who will serve as acting superintendents.

School officials say this leave of absence is not related to a series of troubling incidents that have been reported within the school district.

In one incident, a member of the Danvers High School wrestling team allegedly used racist language, which led to a fight with another student.

The high school’s hockey team was also publicly accused of participating in racist and homophobic hazing incidents last year.

