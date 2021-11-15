DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Danvers school committee will not be taking any action against the superintendent and the serious hazing allegations involving the high school boys’ hockey team.

Outraged parents demanded action at a public meeting last week where at least one committee member proposed placing the superintendent on leave for how she handled the alleged misconduct.

The committee discussed the issue for nearly two hours in a closed-door meeting Monday but never took a vote.

“The meeting was very positive and I believe that all of us are on the same page,” said Chair Eric Crane. “We know that we’ve got work to do and we’re going to continue that work.”

During last week’s meeting, parents condemned a lack of communication after the reported hazing incidents.

RELATED: ‘Beyond disgusted’: Parents say they were not notified about alleged hazing, sexual assault, racism within Danvers HS hockey team

In June 2020, a Danvers hockey player told schools officials that he was repeatedly hit in the face with a sex toy when he refused to shout a racial slur. During another incident, the player claimed that he was touched inappropriately while his teammates stripped.

When the allegations surfaced, school committee members say an investigator was hired and the matter was referred to police.

RELATED: Endicott College no longer allowing Danvers High School hockey team to use ice rink in light of hazing allegations

Police later said that charges couldn’t be filed because the unnamed hockey player declined to file a criminal complaint.

“The lack of communication from school district leadership around this issue allowed these hostile behaviors to fester in our schools,” the Danvers Teachers’ Association said in a statement.

“I want parents to know that as a district, as a school committee, all of us are committed to addressing issues that come up,” Crane said. “And continuing to work in making this district equitable.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)