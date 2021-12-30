DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Danvers School Committee is set to consider changes to its administrative team amid concerns about the high school’s culture.

The committee will hold the discussion during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

A series of troubling incidents have been reported within the school district.

In one incident, a member of the Danvers High School wrestling team allegedly used racist language, which led to a fight with another student.

The high school’s hockey team was also publicly accused of participating in racist and homophobic hazing incidents last year.

