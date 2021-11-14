DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Danvers School Committee is expected to discuss a motion to place the school superintendent on leave Monday.

Last week, outraged parents demanded action and condemned a lack of communication following a reported hazing incident involving the high school hocket team.

Swastikas and racist graffiti were also found at a Danvers middle school.

