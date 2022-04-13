DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers School Superintendent Lisa Dana will retire this summer after spending months on medical leave, the town’s school committee announced Tuesday.

“Dana has informed the school committee that she will retire on Aug. 31, 2022,” officials said in a statement. “She made this decision after a great deal of reflection while out on medical leave.”

Dana has been with Danvers Public Schools for 32 years and has served as superintendent for about 18 years.

During her tenure, Dana oversaw the construction of three new school buildings, led the educational community through the tragic death of murdered math teacher Colleen Ritzer, and shaped a new approach to learning during the pandemic, among other accomplishments.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into Dana’s administration over its response to allegations of hazing on the high school boys hockey team. Dana previously condemned the behavior in a letter to families.

Dana is the longest serving superintendent on the North Shore.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)