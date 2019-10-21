Darth Principal uses the Force to greet students in Salem, NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A local principal is combining the Halloween spirit with the Force to promote a school dance in Salem, New Hampshire.

Woodbury School principal Brad St. Laurent dressed up as Darth Vader to greet students and remind them of a Halloween-themed dance on Friday.

“Along with all the academics and rigor, we want to keep an enjoyable environment for students as well,” St. Laurent said.

