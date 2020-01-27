Dartmouth car theft suspects arrested outside TJ Maxx

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of car theft suspects are facing criminal charges after they were caught lurking outside of a TJ Maxx in Dartmouth on Sunday night, officials said.

Jacqueline Morris, 36, of New Bedford, is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, larceny of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. Steven Vieria, 42, of Charlestown, is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to a call regarding the sighting of a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in the day from a home in the town spoke with a number of witnesses who pointed them in the direction of Morris and Vieria, police said.

Morris and Vieria were later found near the department store on State Road and taken into custody.

It’s not clear when the duo will be called to court.

The incident remains under investigation.

