CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A COVID-19 task force at Dartmouth College is planning to end its work by Aug. 1.

The task force has guided the college’s pandemic-related decisions. It stopped making recommendations as of Tuesday.

The Valley News reports the task force is expected to be disbanded, “assuming that public health conditions continue to remain favorable,” Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon said in an email to the college community on Tuesday.

Decisions on campus operations now fall to to the offices of the provost and the executive vice president.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 36 cases announced Thursday. The number of deaths remained at 1,374.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 24 new cases per day on June 23 to 23 new cases per day on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)