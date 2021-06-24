CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College has relaxed many of its COVID-19 rules, such as no longer requiring people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, and lifting physical distancing, and dining restrictions.

Provost Joseph Helble said Wednesday that Dartmouth was easing restrictions in light of the fact that 83% of the students who will be on campus this summer have been vaccinated, the Valley News reported. The college announced in April that all students will be required to be vaccinated ahead of the fall term.

Dartmouth also is requiring employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Employees can request religious and medical exemptions, but those who remain unvaccinated will be subject to wearing personal protective equipment, maintaining physical distancing and being tested more frequently.

THE NUMBERS

More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 22 cases announced Wednesday. One new death was reported, bringing the total to 1,369.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 29 new cases per day on June 8 to 24 new cases per day on Tuesday.

