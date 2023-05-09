DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire that ripped through a country club in Dartmouth on Sunday is now being investigated as possible arson, officials say.

Pictures shared by the Dartmouth Police Department showed flames shooting out of the former Hawthorne Country Club around 1 p.m.

Traffic in the area was detoured while fire crews battled the blaze.

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the fire.

