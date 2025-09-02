DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A garage explosion in Dartmouth sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officials said flames broke out following the explosion around 1 a.m., leaving behind just the framework of the walls and some of the roof of the structure.

One person was burned.

A house next door also suffered damage, as did a boat and a number of nearby cars.

The bomb squad was called to the scene; the fire marshal is investigating.

