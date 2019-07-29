Dartmouth man accused of exposing himself to several women

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man is facing open and gross lewdness charges after police say he exposed himself to several women in recent days.

Authorities launched an investigation and arrested Jose Luis Diaz on Sunday after several women claimed he had accosted and exposed himself to them, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Police say Diaz was a suspect in a “similar incident” that occurred at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

Diaz is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

An investigation is ongoing.

