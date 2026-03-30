DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man was arrested Saturday after police executed a search warrant at his home and discovered ghost guns.

Brendan Smith, 43, faces several charges.

On Saturday, around 4:16 p.m., police responded to 5 Sabrinas Way in Darmouth for a reported disturbance in progress.

When they arrived, police say they gained information indicating that a resident may have illegal firearms and equipment used to make untraceable firearms.

After executing a search warrant, police found ammunition, a 3D printer, and several guns, including two AR-15 sytle rifes with no serial numbers.

Smith was arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)