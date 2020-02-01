Dartmouth man facing charges after allegedly firing gun inside his apartment

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man is facing criminal charges after police say he fired a gun inside his apartment Saturday morning.

Officers conducting a wellness check at a Seabreeze Driver apartment complex around 2:30 a.m. heard two gunshots coming from inside the residence, according to Dartmouth police.

A SWAT officer convinced Eric Nellis, 54, to exit the apartment and he was arrested without incident.

Detectives searching the unit allegedly found two semi-automatic handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Nellis, who was sent to St. Luke’s Hospital for evaluation, was arrested on charges of firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, disturbing the peace, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, two counts of vandalism, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

