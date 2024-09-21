NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old Dartmouth man is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing in New Bedford on Friday, officials announced.

Tyler Dow Baglini was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing on Atlantic Street and has been ordered held at Saint Luke’s Hospital for psychiatric evaluation, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. He will be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 86 Atlantic St. found 31-year-old Kerri Fidalgo suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where she was later pronounced dead.

