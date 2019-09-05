Dartmouth man with outstanding warrant arrested after leading police on foot chase

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man with an outstanding warrant was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after leading police on foot chase.
Dartmouth police officer Christopher Flechsig was working with a road construction detail in the 900 block on Reed Road when he observed Cameron Bessette, 20, operating a motorcycle towards him around 2:45 p.m.
Flechsig stopped Bessette knowing he had an outstanding warrant associated with drug offense/s.
Immediately following the stop, Bessette abandoned his motorcycle and ran into the woods. After a short foot pursuit, Flechsig took Bessette into custody.
During the chase, a local citizen who was attempting to help Flechsig was injured when he fell onto a large tree branch.
He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for a serious facial laceration.
In addition to the warrant, Bessette is also being charged with resisting arrest, numerous motor vehicle charges, and possession of a Class D substance.
