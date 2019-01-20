Dartmouth police arrest 3 in connection with several car break ins

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police have arrested three men believed to be responsible for several reported car breaks in the area.

Police responding to Stephen Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of several vehicle break-ins found 18-year-old James Kennedy, 20-year-old Tyler Bunting, and 19-year-old Orion Taylor walking near a McDonald’s nearby, according to officers.

Upon seeing police, the suspects attempted to the scene on foot.

Investigators located the men and were able to seize numerous items that were allegedly stolen from five different vehicles.

All three are facing several charges including five counts of felony breaking and entering, and four counts of larceny of property valued under $1,200.

