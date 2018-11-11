Dartmouth police arrest allegedly ‘belligerent’ drunk driver

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drunk driver is facing several charges after crashing into a utility pole in Dartmouth Saturday night.

Keith Avila, 34, of New Bedford was arrested after he crashed his 2006 Subaru Impreza into a utility pole, cutting it in half. Officers responding to the scene on Sycamore Street described Avila as “belligerent,” according to a release by Dartmouth police.

Police immediately shut down traffic until the road was deemed safe.

Upon arrival at police headquarters, Avila allegedly threatened officers, vandalized town property, struck his own head against a bathroom wall and urinated in a trash can while handcuffed to the booking room wall.

He is facing several charges including driving under the influence of liquor, intimidation of a witness and vandalism.

Avila was evaluated by emergency personnel after striking his head against the wall, despite stating he was not injured.

