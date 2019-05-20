Dartmouth police arrest fentanyl trafficking suspect

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing drug trafficking charges after Dartmouth police say he was caught with fentanyl and cocaine following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Officers arrested Justin Griffey, 35, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 79 grams of fentanyl, 2.5 grams of cocaine, $722 in cash, a cutting agent, and digital scales, according to Dartmouth police.

He was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, and several motor vehicle offenses.

In a statement, Dartmouth Police Chief Brian P. Levesque said, “As part of our uncompromising and continued dedication of ridding Dartmouth of these dangerous peddlers of death, this is the fourth drug-related arrest that detectives have made in the past two days.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)