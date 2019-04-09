Dartmouth police arrest homeless man involved in 2 purse-snatching incidents

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police arrested a homeless man on Tuesday who was wanted in connection with a violent purse-snatching incident on Monday, officials said.

Miguel Brasil, 40, whose last known address was in New Bedford, was allegedly caught on camera Monday knocking an elderly woman to the ground in a Citizens Bank parking lot before making off with her purse.

Tuesday, an off-duty officer observed Brasil stealing a purse from a 72-year-old Dartmouth woman at a Rite Aid on Dartmouth Street before fleeing in the same vehicle he used Monday, police say.

Police attempted to stop Brasil, but he fled.

Officers later observed Brasil driving on Grape Street in New Bedford before illegally passing vehicles while operating at a high rate of speed.

As Brasil attempted to pass one of the vehicles, he struck a police cruiser, causing substantial damage, according to Dartmouth police.

The officer was not injured in the crash.

Brasil initially resisted arrest when police tried to apprehend him but was ultimately taken into custody.

As a result of injuries sustained during the crash, Brasil was transported to a local hospital.

Officers responding to the Dartmouth Street bank Monday about 9:50 a.m. spoke with a 76-year-old victim, who said she had just been attacked and robbed by a man who fled in a silver Toyota Corolla, according to Dartmouth police.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack and was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel.

No additional information was immediately available.

