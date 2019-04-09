Dartmouth police arrest homeless man involved in violent purse-snatching incident

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police arrested a homeless man on Tuesday who was wanted in connection with a violent purse-snatching incident on Monday, officials said.

Miguel Brasil, 40, whose last known address was in New Bedford, was allegedly caught on camera knocking an elderly woman to the ground in a Citizens Bank parking lot before making off with her purse.

Officers responding to the Dartmouth Street bank about 9:50 a.m. spoke with a 76-year-old victim, who said she had just been attacked and robbed by a man who fled in a silver Toyota Corolla, according to Dartmouth police.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack and was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel.

