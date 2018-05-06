Dartmouth police arrest man accused of ‘upskirting’ at Walmart

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Westport man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught trying to take a picture under a woman’s skirt at a Dartmouth Walmart.

Craig Tavares, 30, was arrested Friday at the Walmart on State Road after police say he was caught committing the creepy crime.

Tavares will now face a charge of photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude person or the sexual or other intimate parts of a person around the person’s clothing (upskirting), according to a post on the Dartmouth Police Department’s Facebook page.

