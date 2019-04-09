Police arrest Dartmouth purse-snatching suspect after high-speed chase

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless wanted in connection with a violent purse-snatching incident in Dartmouth was arrested Tuesday after leading officers on a high-speed car chase that ended in a collision with a cruiser.

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for Miguel Brasil, 40, whose last known address was in New Bedford, after he was allegedly caught on camera Monday knocking an elderly woman to the ground in a Citizens Bank parking lot before making off with her purse.

Shortly after the announcement, an off-duty officer spotted Brasil as he was stealing a purse from a 72-year-old Dartmouth woman at a Rite Aid on Dartmouth Street before fleeing in the same vehicle investigators believe he used on Monday, according to Dartmouth police.

When officers tried to stop Brasil he allegedly fled, illegally passing vehicles at a high rate of speed before slamming into a police cruiser.

The officer was not injured in the crash.

Due to injuries sustained in the crash, Brasil was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 76-year-old victim of Monday’s attack suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene.

