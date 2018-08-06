Dartmouth police ask for help identifying thief who stole cash from farm stand

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man accused of stealing $200 from a cash box at a stand at Alderbrook Farm.

The Dartmouth Police Department shared a photo of the suspect on Facebook Monday, along with a call for justice.

“Please help us restore balance to the honesty universe by either sending us a private message or contacting Detective Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755 with any information that can help us identify this guy,” the post read.

Police also encouraged the thief to turn himself in.

“If this guy is out there watching, feel free to come to the station and speak with Officer Kyle Berube about the incident, as he is a real nice guy who is more interested in getting the money back, than he is in doing a whole bunch of extra paperwork after you are surely identified by one of our BFF’s.”

