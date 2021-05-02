Dartmouth police ask for help in search for missing man

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dartmouth are turning to the public for help locating a missing man.

Dennis Darbyshire, 46, was last seen leaving his group home in Dartmouth on a motorized lime green scooter on Friday, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Darbyshire is believed to have left without his medication and there is concern for his well-being, police said.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 280 pounds. It is unknown what Darbyshire was last seen wearing.

Darbyshire likes to visit casinos, according to a family member. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dartmouth police at 508-910-1700.

