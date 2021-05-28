DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help finding a missing woman from Dartmouth.

Ida Iverson, 48, is described as a white woman with brown hair and eyes who stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, according to police.

She may be in an 2014 orange Subaru Crosstrek station wagon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-910-1735.

