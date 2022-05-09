DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing man.

Anthony “Tony” Medeiros, 55, has not been seen since 9 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. He was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a light blue T-shirt underneath, black sweatpants and brown Columbia hiking boots.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes a shaved head, and a salt and pepper goatee.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at 508-910-1735.

